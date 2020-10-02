LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tell them to vote

The Voting Rights Acts (1965) was signed 55 years ago. Voting is a right, a privilege and personal. You may not see it as that, but it is.
Lives were put on the line that we may have this right. Voting rights are not something you should take for granted or use the flippant phrase of “my vote doesn’t count.” Once again, you carelessly disregard an important right that you can exercise to make critical decisions for yourself and countless others.
We recently lost one of the last pioneers who marched, was beaten and nearly lost his life fighting for the civil and voting rights we now have today. Back in the '60s he was a young man but had a goal. That was for us to have the same equal rights as other Americans. That man was U.S. Rep John R. Lewis of Georgia. He marched and protested with Martin Luther King Jr. and others for this privilege. So, when that careless statement is made, you dishonor the lives that have come before us. One of the last things Congressman Lewis said before his passing on July 17 was, “Tell them to vote.” A strong statement and dying request from such an awesome leader.
So once again, I ask for everyone to vote. We have our presidential election coming up on Nov. 3. Other key races in various states also are taking place. Vote. Vote like never before. Vote because your vote does count.
Study to find out about the candidates before you vote. Read, discuss and search for all of the information you can get. Understand who they are and what their platform is.
You can vote in person on Election Day. You also have the option to vote by absentee ballot and by mail. None of these options are new. They have been in place for years. I have used them and have not had any problems. Go to your local Voter Registration office, call or go online and find out what you need to do. You also have time to make sure you have proper identification. If you need to get it, start moving. Let nothing hinder you. If you have just turned 18 years old and are ready to vote, great! We welcome you, first timer.
So, I ask young people to vote. Your voice speaks volumes, too. To all of my fellow Americans, vote. Let us come together and vote like never before. It is sad to say we have shattering numbers (deaths and positive cases) with the coronavirus. It will be here for a bit longer. Racism is at an all-time high in this country. People are jobless at no fault of their own.
How about some shattering numbers on Nov. 3? Let your voices be heard. So, get up and start moving. You have got important business to handle. It costs you nothing but a few minutes of your time. See you at the polls.
NATALIE S. BEE
Florence
