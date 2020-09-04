 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, SC Community Alliance

As a member of the Florence community and concerned citizen for landlord and tenant rights, I would like to thank the S.C. Community Alliance.

Their efforts to delay the Florence City Council’s proposal for new regulations and fees for rental properties was quite victorious. The council opted to not vote on the matter at this time. I am very relieved, as are my neighbors and countless other.

If this proposal had been voted on and passed, many landlords would have been forced to raise rent, putting many Florentines in vulnerable financial positions. Our city is home to many people who cannot afford to pay additional rent – especially in the current economic climate due to COVID-19. I spoke to many people who were concerned about this ordinance potentially forcing them to relocate, and I wondered how different Florence might be with such a loss for our community.

We expect this ordinance will come back on the docket with the city council, and when it does, we will continue to fight against its passing.

It is comforting to know that, for the time being, Florence will continue to have affordable housing and fair policies for our landlords and renters.

CRYSTAL KIRVEN

Florence

