In regard to Mindy Steinkruger’s recent letter to the editor in praise of Tony Melton’s column on Sundays, I agree with her 100%.

His column is one of my favorite things. His memories of growing up on the farm near McBee are heartwarming – especially those of his mother. I can almost taste her biscuits!

Thank you, Tony, for sharing these memories with us and for your service with the Clemson Extension Service.

MARTHA M. BAZEN

Florence