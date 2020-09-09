LETTER TO THE EDITOR: That's not the plan, is it?

On Aug. 31, Fox News broadcast a Trump interview with Laura Ingraham. She asked if he was concerned about fast-tracking a COVID vaccine, because this “is worrying people of both parties.” Trump said, “Once you get to a certain number, you know, we use the word herd, right? Once you get to a certain number, it’s going to go away.”
Trump was referring to herd immunity, which means the epidemic ends when enough of us are immune through infection or vaccination, except Trump openly mocks people to take vaccines and has asked, many times, “Why can’t we just let it wash over the country?”
Enter Dr. Scott Atlas, Trump’s newest face of the COVID response team. Unlike the team members with the required expertise in epidemiology, virology or immunology, he is a radiologist. Like Trump, Atlas says masks don’t work, children can’t spread the virus and he’s advocated letting COVID “take its course,” but let’s be fair: People can mean one thing while saying something else, be quoted out of context or frankly misquoted. Let’s look at their actions:
Trump ordered children back to school – no matter what – except sick children carry more of the COVID virus in their noses than sick adults (jamapediatrics.2020.3651), and a large study (650,000 patients) from South Korea (published in the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases, Oct 2020, Vol. 26, No. 10) showed children spread the virus at least as efficiently as adults.
Trump held rallies in Tulsa, the White House and Kenosha, where thousands of cheering Republicans were intentionally placed shoulder to shoulder by Republican event planners.
Trump ordered a new CDC policy (Aug. 24): If you’ve been exposed, don’t get tested until you are significantly symptomatic, except waiting many days means you may infect more family and friends, who won’t get tested until they infect more family and friends, who won’t get. ...
These actions make sense if Trump and Atlas plan to achieve herd immunity by letting COVID “take its course,” but at what price? The current U.S. population is 330 million, and the estimated herd immunity threshold for COVID is 70%, therefore, Trump and Atlas know that approximately 231 million of us need to let the virus “take its course.” Some of us will need hospitalization (about 15%, or nearly 35 million people), except America only has about 925,000 beds (American Hospital Association), and with a mortality rate of roughly 1% (if you can find medical care), at least 2.3 million of us will die, horribly, not counting the excess deaths from cardiovascular disease (already killing 650,000 of us per year) because people either waited too long (in fear of getting the virus) or couldn’t get seen.
Finally, Trump and Atlas know Republicans tend to be older, are more likely to have pre-existing conditions, leading to worse morbidity and mortality from COVID (WHO, CDC and many others). This is so weird: Trump and Atlas could not have targeted Republicans any better if they’d tried. That’s not the plan, right?
CHARLES TRANT, MD
Florence
