LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The common good

I watched Gov. Henry McMaster's most recent news conference on the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus with great interest, and I couldn’t help but question, “Where is Representative Joe Wilson when you need him?” The governor’s comment about the current state of affairs not being as bad as last year this time was certainly worthy of a “You lie!”
I am certainly not an epidemiologist, nor do I play one on television, but it was predictable that we would have another surge this summer. In fact, the S.C. General Assembly must have known this to be on the horizon, hence the decision to attach a "poison pill" to the budget bill that would penalize school districts if they were to implement a mask mandate.
Gov. McMaster spoke about the need for common sense. What ever happened to doing things that are in the best interest of the “common good”? We’ve all heard of it ... that “common good” as referenced in the U.S. Constitution.
When did putting country before individual desires become political? Wearing a mask is not political; it’s for the common good. Getting vaccinated is not political; it’s for the common good! MAGA supporters who somehow see mask-wearing as an infringement on their freedom are misguided! African Americans who refuse to get vaccinated against coronavirus disease because of the historic unethical Tuskeegee Experiment are misguided! Supporters of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia who seek scientific information from QAnon are misguided!
If members of the Greatest Generation in U.S. History had chosen to sit out of World War II because of some notion that participation would prove to be an attack on their individual freedoms, we would all be speaking German or Japanese today.
Lastly, any school district that started the 2021-2022 school year without a plan for a virtual option should receive a failing grade, because such a district is certainly failing its children, its teachers and its staff members. No one would argue that virtual instruction should replace face-to-face instruction for all students; however, the fact of the matter is failure to acknowledge that full-scale face-to-face instruction would not lead to clusters of coronavirus disease outbreaks would be equivalent to having an elephant taking a walk through the jungle expecting not to be bitten by a mosquito.
So now we wait and we watch as the numbers of those infected continue to escalate, jeopardizing students, faculty members, staff members and families.
As a state and community, we wait for LEADERSHIP ... LEADERSHIP that will make decisions based on the common good!
LARRY L. JACKSON
Florence