LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The common good

I watched Gov. Henry McMaster's most recent news conference on the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus with great interest, and I couldn’t help but question, “Where is Representative Joe Wilson when you need him?” The governor’s comment about the current state of affairs not being as bad as last year this time was certainly worthy of a “You lie!”

I am certainly not an epidemiologist, nor do I play one on television, but it was predictable that we would have another surge this summer. In fact, the S.C. General Assembly must have known this to be on the horizon, hence the decision to attach a "poison pill" to the budget bill that would penalize school districts if they were to implement a mask mandate.

Gov. McMaster spoke about the need for common sense. What ever happened to doing things that are in the best interest of the “common good”? We’ve all heard of it ... that “common good” as referenced in the U.S. Constitution.