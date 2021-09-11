 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The day that forever changed America and me
Walking out of a patient’s room in Timmonsville, S.C., I was summoned to the phone. My husband said, “Have you seen the news? America is under attack?”

Quickly the people in the clinic turned on the TV in the waiting room to see the tower’s falling. Shortly, the Pentagon underwent another catastrophic attack.

Standing there in disbelief were the medical staff and the patients, and all were silent. Tears were rolling down each face as the impact of what had just happened struck us all. The physical ailments and demands of the day took a backseat as we wondered when and where the next attack would happen.

As most people, I took freedom and peace in our land for granted. That night I hugged my family tighter as our homes filled with the news and the events of the day. Forever etched in our minds were the towers coming down, the people running away and toward the events. The president being given the news as he read to school-aged children.

Life in America changed that day. A new sense of what having freedom meant and how quickly it could be removed. The feeling of “One Nation under God!” became our anthem again. It no longer mattered your political affiliation, color, gender or nationality. We were all Americans.

In remembering what happened that day, America is once again under attack. Not by a terrorist flying a plane but by a deadly virus. We need to remember that to truly be free we must come together. Together we make America stronger. Together we stand united. Together we can overcome any adversary. Together we are a free America.

DEBORAH L. HOPLA

Francis Marion University associate professor

Florence, S.C.

