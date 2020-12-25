LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The essence of Christmas

Saying Merry Christmas was deemed taboo during the Obama-Biden Administration. I hope that does not resurface as Biden takes over. It put such a damper on the excitement and joy that goes along with this very special holiday.

I remember the emotional high as a child that compared to no other celebration. It was a time when family hung together with hope and happiness. We were reminded that the essence of Christmas is the birth of our saviour.

My father read some scriptures Christmas Eve, and we sang songs that always included "Silent Night." We were summoned to bed so Santa could come and go in privacy. I closed my eyes and could hear the bells from Santa's sleigh in the night air. My mind's eye saw him eating the chocolate we laid out for him. It was a joyous time that should never be diminished or replaced.

Many people suffer depression during holidays. Some people face a drug-addicted family member who can ruin any occasion. And there are the most unfortunate who cannot afford a tree or presents.

America is still united in its efforts to help those troubled and less fortunate, and no other time brings out this wonderment more than Christmas. All of this originates with the birth of Jesus, who advocates these exact things.