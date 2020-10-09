LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The game isn't over

You often hear when people talk about sports and a team remarkably comes back late in the game to win, "That's why you play all 60 minutes", or in baseball, "nine innings". The message is you try your hardest until the game is over. People are applauded for that.

President Donald Trump was elected for four years and that current four-year period ends on January 20, 2021; he is president until (at least) that date. He has a job to do and part of that job as it turns out is to nominate a Supreme Court justice. He needs to do his job. Nobody should want a person to quit on their job.