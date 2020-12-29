LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The global effects of violence against women

Much has been written, discussed and analyzed about the effects of domestic violence within American society. However, domestic violence is a scar on the world’s society.

Looking at violence against women on a global scale illustrates how economic, political and social elements affect this phenomenon. For example, within third-world societies, men view women as second-class citizens. In Sudan, genital mutilation is performed on young females.

During the 1990s Rwanda genocide, the Hutu soldiers committed mass rape against the Tutsi female population. This act also occurred on the European continent. During World War II, Russian troops committed mass rape against female German citizens.

There are other examples of worldwide violence against women in other societies.

Saudi Arabia has a long history of punishing women for acts of adultery (her male lover is exempt) by stoning.

India is a society that encourages the subordination of women. Women are forced into marriage without their consent (her parents pick her mate). And she must walk behind her husband as a matter of respect and supremacy.