The human race: love, forgiveness and peace
We are all God’s Creations. “The Human Race.” (1 John 3:1 See what great love the Father has lavished on us that we should be called children of God.)
(1 John 4:8 Whoever does not know love does not know God because God is love).
What has happened to us? We take judgment into our own hands. (Isaiah 5:7 He looked for justice but saw bloodshed, for righteousness but heard cries of distress.) This makes innocent and brokenhearted guilty of dislike. We must remember God will judge those who have committed wrong.
It is so disheartening that an act of provoked aggression can change the world with tempers of violence. What about God’s love and forgiveness? (Ephesians 4:31-32 Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, brawling and slander along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another forgiving each other just as Christ forgave you.)
People are disappointed, they are angry, but God says in Ephesians 4:26 in your anger do not sin. Do not let the sun go down on your anger.
Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
God has given us words and actions to live by. Let all of us − “The Human Race, God’s Creations” − lead the world to God, His love, His forgiveness and Restoration of His peace.
(Matthew 5:9 Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God.)
ELSA MCINVILLE
Florence