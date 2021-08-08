LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of Community Health Centers

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide.

They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources.

Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers will be the key to keeping America healthy.

For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has served as a medical home – a place where people experience healing, caring relationships that transform lives and our communities for the better. As a community health center, we deliver an innovative and comprehensive set of services that are making an impact here at home and as a national model of success.