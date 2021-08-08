LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of Community Health Centers

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide.
They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources.
Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers will be the key to keeping America healthy.
For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has served as a medical home – a place where people experience healing, caring relationships that transform lives and our communities for the better. As a community health center, we deliver an innovative and comprehensive set of services that are making an impact here at home and as a national model of success.
CareSouth Carolina, which serves more than 39,000 patients in our five-county region, has constantly been looking for ways to implement strategies and promote technology that helps us better serve our patients and the community.
Over the course of this COVID-19 pandemic, CareSouth Carolina was proactive in orchestrating mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing events and purchased five MOBY units to deploy into the community for testing. CareSouth Carolina also offers rapid COVID-19 testing at no-charge. Since the inception of the COVID-19 vaccine, CareSouth Carolina has used those MOBY units and has set up COVID-19 clinics in many of its offices to provide access to the vaccine for our communities.
To survive and thrive well beyond the pandemic, Congress must pass emergency and long-term funding for Community Health Centers. CareSouth Carolina would like to thank our local, state and national representatives who continue to be advocates for the community health centers. As part of National Health Center Week 2021 (today through Saturday), we invite you to support a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate their mission and accomplishments.
JOE BITTLE
Chief of Community Health at CareSouth Carolina