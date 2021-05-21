LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Journey of Life

Life is but a journey God created and blessed us to have.

The road may sometimes be difficult, sometimes happy and sometimes sad.

But as long as we keep God first in our life,

He will lead us and guide us with all of his might and He will never let go of our hand.

God gives us our first breath here on earth and takes our last breath to heaven with him,

But it is the journey of life in between that is truly a gift.

What did we do while we were here? Did we share the road of salvation with someone who needed the Lord?

Did we love our enemies and give to the poor?

Did we make that call to someone who has been on our mind?

The time is now; you have been given the sign.

Or did we go on with other things and did not take the time?

Did we give that extra hug to someone who needed our love?

For some that is all that is needed just to feel that special gift of love.