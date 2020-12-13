LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The new pandemic vaccines

Should we be in a rush to take the new virus vaccine?

There have been over 280,000 deaths from all three virulent viruses combined. Shouldn't we wait until the vaccines are proven effective against all three: the CHINA VIRUS, the HOAX VIRUS and the COVID-19 VIRUS?

There are three vaccines that have shown to be more than 90% effective against the viruses. If each vaccine is for a separate one, we would have to be given three vaccines to be protected. Shouldn't we wait until all three vaccines are approved, so they all three be combined and given at once? "I'm just saying." Stay safe.

On second thought, as much as people swallow these days, there may be someone who believes (what I mean as sarcasm), to be another "alternate fact" to swallow. Please get the shot you are offered.

DONALD WEDGEWORTH

Florence