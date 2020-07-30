The nurses of the world unite.
They are a dedicated group of women and men
Serving the afflicted.
Angels in disguise they give countless hours to the sick children, young and old.
No one is left out, no one is discriminated, the COVID-19 virus penetrates the body moving quickly destroying cells, lungs, kidneys and toes.
We all must try to be safe to heed the warnings when out of the house, to wear a mask and think positively.
Let us be thankful for nurses who give so much time and energy to helping people – live through chaos and have enough stamina to persevere.
“God Bless the Nurses of the World.”
MOLLY SYMONS
Florence
