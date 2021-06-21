LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The rise of socialism

Americans’ view of socialism has evolved over the past 60 years.

As the greatest generation fought to stem the ravages of Hitler during World War II, they came home after a glorious victory hating socialism as well as tyranny. However, as the years have gone by, many millennials have been interested in this political philosophy. They were very attracted to Bernie Sanders in 2016 as well as the 2020 presidential campaign.

Young people suffered from the 2008 fiscal crisis, a raging pandemic and low job prospects. Not to mention expensive housing, which has led to many college graduates staying with their parents.

There has been a myth about this philosophy. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky asserts that supporters of socialism are advocates of tyranny. However, the goals of would-be socialists today are for equal rights for workers. For example, they want workers to serve on corporate boards with high-paid executives. They also want workers to collective bargain with executives in order to gain access to better working conditions.

Also, socialists desire paid family leave, a higher minimum wage with elements of child and health care.

KEVIN L. CRAWFORD

Marion