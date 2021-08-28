 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The voices of Black men
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The voices of Black men

The voices of Black men

Many African American men have a complex view of law enforcement.

They recognize the need for constructive policing, but they feel that they don’t, want and never have effective encounters with the people in blue.

For example, I asked several Black men around Florence County about their encounters with law enforcement. The individuals did not want to be quoted by name in this letter. I will call them A, B, C.

Person A connected the negative law enforcement experience he faced with how the broader society treated men of color. He asserted that these men don’t have adequate health care, they are more likely to be placed in special education and remedial classes in school and do not have ample job opportunities, which gives rise to them obtaining second-class citizenship status.

Also he stated that law enforcement originated from the slavery era, when slaves escaped in the North in order to avoid their system of bondage.

Person B said he hasn’t negative experiences with law enforcement, but he is acquainted with many individuals who have. He said systematic racism is a part of the criminal justice system.

Person C contended that all police departments aren’t the same, but he fears that there will be a miscommunication between him and the officer if he is ever stopped. He thinks that a sudden jerk or an innocent question might irritate the officer and create a negative encounter.

These men are part of a society that has questioned their existence. Their worth has been challenged. Their contribution to the land that they love has been challenged. The struggle continues.

KEVIN L CRAWFORD

Marion

