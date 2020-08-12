You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: They work for us

Having been blessed to enjoy life in the Carolinas for almost 86 years, I would like to think that I have gained some knowledge in that time span. One thing that I have observed is the deterioration of the quality of politicians and bureaucrats we have elected and appointed to run our government.

Hardly a day passes without one of them being charged or convicted for some criminal act. I can only equate the two major parties as rival gangs fighting for turf, hoping to bring back the spoils to the respective members at any cost. The good of the nation be damned!

The phrase “public servant” is overused. Until we all take a more active part, I don’t see things getting any better.

I would like to encourage every eligible voter to scrutinize the candidates very closely and keep one thing in mind – they work for us, not the other way around!

JAMES T. THOMPSON

Cheraw

