LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This is state government overreach

This is state government overreach

Dear constituents of Florence and Marion counties-S.C. House 61:

The situation in South Carolina has changed for the worse since June as the delta variant spreads and infects children at an alarming rate.

Local leaders should have the full authority to act in the best interest of their communities. … That includes elected school boards protecting their students, teachers and staff – unfettered by any fear of reprisal from state government. The budget proviso in question is not what the governor and attorney general claim.

I am asking my colleagues in the South Carolina legislature to reconvene in a special session to repeal the proviso to remove any doubt, as well as the fear of local governments being sued by our governor and attorney general.

This is about state overreach vs. local control. State government should not tie the hands of local leaders – never during a public health emergency. State government should be standing by to help local government by responding to emergency needs – not limiting local government’s ability to react to changing local conditions. Again, this is about state government’s overreach of local control.