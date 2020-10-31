LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Three thoughts

As I sit and ponder the results of Tuesday's election, I have a few thoughts:

1. As we vote, we need to maybe focus more on which vice presidential candidate we would like to see become president, because I get the eerie feeling that neither of the persons on the ballot for president will fulfill a four-year term, either because of age-related issues, illness-related issues or sheer societal issues. I get this notion because of what I have seen and heard in the few news segments that I allow myself to watch or the few "news" articles that I allow myself to read in the paper. I guess only time will tell.

2. As I try to view some programs on TV, I feel rudely interrupted by political ads that only try to condemn another for the person that he/she is and never make an attempt to lay out specific items that are on their agenda should they be elected into office. I am also bombarded with unsolicited 8-by-10 flyers in the mail. Even my cell phone keeps getting unsolicited texts and phone calls at all hours. When is enough, enough? I would just like to remind all politicians that when you are pointing your finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.