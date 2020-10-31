 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Three thoughts

As I sit and ponder the results of Tuesday's election, I have a few thoughts:

1. As we vote, we need to maybe focus more on which vice presidential candidate we would like to see become president, because I get the eerie feeling that neither of the persons on the ballot for president will fulfill a four-year term, either because of age-related issues, illness-related issues or sheer societal issues. I get this notion because of what I have seen and heard in the few news segments that I allow myself to watch or the few "news" articles that I allow myself to read in the paper. I guess only time will tell.

2. As I try to view some programs on TV, I feel rudely interrupted by political ads that only try to condemn another for the person that he/she is and never make an attempt to lay out specific items that are on their agenda should they be elected into office. I am also bombarded with unsolicited 8-by-10 flyers in the mail. Even my cell phone keeps getting unsolicited texts and phone calls at all hours. When is enough, enough? I would just like to remind all politicians that when you are pointing your finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.

3. If it is true that more than $100 million dollars have been spent in the Senate race, then can you only imagine how that money could have been used to aid food banks, pay utility bills and assist with medical needs for the elderly and less fortunate. Wifi could have been made available to children who live in rural areas not served by cable. Help small businesses keep their doors open and help the underemployed and unemployed. If people have that kind of money to spend on political campaigns, where are they when the needs of the world go unfulfilled. Can you just imagine?

I was raised in a very poor family and had to work my entire life to get an education and help support myself and family. Not once did my parents allow me to forget these words: integrity, humility and respect. In this political world that we live in today, these words are only adhered to by some and disregarded by most. I have always been taught and believe that everyone has a talent/gift and that they should use it to make the world around them a better place. I guess on the "day of reckoning," we shall all see.

DORIS MARTIN

Fork

