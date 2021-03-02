LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tim Tebow will be here soon!

With one week to go, general admission tickets are selling out quickly for House of Hope’s 2021 Evening of Hope. All of the sponsor tables have sold out, but general admission tickets are still available through Ticketmaster for the event at 7 p.m. Monday at the Florence Center.

What an exciting time for the Florence community to hear from Tim Tebow. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman trophy winner.

Tebow recently retired from a professional baseball career in the New York Mets organization. He is a college football analyst for the SEC Network.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

House of Hope and the Florence Center will be following all of the CDC, SC DHEC and local municipality guidelines for our event. Attendees should be prepared for short delays upon arrival at the entrances to the Florence Center. Masks are required for entry as well as any movement within the center. Individuals will also be asked about their current health, and temperatures will be taken before admission.

KEN CHARLES

Florence