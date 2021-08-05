 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to double down on vaccination choice

The Morning News has recently published a number of well-written and informative articles regarding the current status of the COVID pandemic from local, state and national perspectives. Particularly relevant was the article on vaccine myths and facts (Tuesday, Aug. 3, page A8).

For a moment, put aside all of the hoopla regarding masks and physical distancing (they work) and focus on how you will encounter this virus. Considering how this pandemic (and the virus) has evolved, it is increasingly apparent that all of us will inevitably experience this virus in one way or another.

The trajectory is following that of the influenza pandemic over a century ago. It is no longer a question of if, but when. Only three scenarios: Infection with disease (from trivial symptoms to death, depending upon medical and social risk factors and sometimes just luck); infection without disease (no symptoms and no realization of being infected); or vaccination.

Your choice, and there is no out. Choose wisely and get vaccinated not only for your own health but for the health of the community at large. What you do as an individual has potential consequences for yourself and everyone with whom you come into contact.

DR. F. RICHARD ERVIN

Florence

