LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To the voters of the city of Florence

As candidates, we all make promises and lay out plans for the city should the voters put their faith in us and vote to elect us to the Florence City Council. In terms of District 3, I have declared my candidacy, and having been a former city councilman, I know that while we have accomplished so much as a city, there is still much work to do.

There is no timeline as to how long that work will take. I will not presume that I can accomplish everything that I would like to and that I have pledged to the voters I will accomplish in four years.

Also being on city council is an honor and privilege and places a large focus on constituent services. Which means working for you, the citizens of Florence, from drainage issues to more serious matters.

That is why today I am pledging that should you vote for me and allow me the honor to serve on the city council representing District 3, I will not only finish out the two years of a four-year term, I will not run for any higher office, because I feel the voters want a person who will put the 3rd District first before any other political ambitions.

I vow to finish what I start and will always remain a servant of the people, and I feel that the city council is the best platform for which to do that.

GLYNN WILLIS

Florence

Republican candidate for Florence City Council District 3

