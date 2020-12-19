LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trepidation of African American parents understandable

Most Caucasian Americans cannot identify with the fears, anxiety and uneasiness that African American parents feel between the police and their African American sons. Their sons’ lives can be jeopardized by leaving home in order to achieve a simple task.

For example, their sons just running errands can give rise to them coming into scrutiny and attention of law enforcement officials. If a young black man is driving to the cleaners to pick up his suit, he can be stopped have his car searched and questioned by law enforcement officials.

Before the encounter – in other words, prior to the incident – his father probably instructs him on how to interact with the officer. He tells him to keep his hand on the wheel. If the young man has a weapon, his father warns him to notify the officer of the weapon. If that is not the case, the young man tells the officer that his driver’s license is in his pocket.

An African American teenager walking home after being at a friend’s house is detained by the police. Where are you going? What are you doing? Those probably are the statements when questioning the young man.