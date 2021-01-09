 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: True public service shouldn’t have to be paid

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: True public service shouldn’t have to be paid

{{featured_button_text}}

I am honored to have this chance to share with the voters of District 3 my vision for what their next Florence City Council member can accomplish.

Recently I received a check from the city of Florence as a refund of half of the filing fee paid to become a candidate for city council. The letter and the check were both a surprise, as I know that these special elections are not free to the city taxpayers. I fully expect that a candidate’s filing fee should go toward offsetting the high costs of the election they are running in.

Therefore, I am returning the money to the taxpayers as a donation to the city’s election fund. I encourage all of the candidates running in this special election to do the same.

Further to this refund, I pledge to return any salary I would receive should I be elected. This will ensure more funds can go to city departments where it can be put to work.

True public service should not have to be paid.

ROBBY HILL

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A vote for Robby Hill

I’ve known Robby Hill and his family for over 20 years. It has been a joy to watch him develop a thriving business right here in Florence, to see him serve on the Florence City Council and to serve with him on community projects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert