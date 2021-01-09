LETTER TO THE EDITOR: True public service shouldn’t have to be paid

I am honored to have this chance to share with the voters of District 3 my vision for what their next Florence City Council member can accomplish.

Recently I received a check from the city of Florence as a refund of half of the filing fee paid to become a candidate for city council. The letter and the check were both a surprise, as I know that these special elections are not free to the city taxpayers. I fully expect that a candidate’s filing fee should go toward offsetting the high costs of the election they are running in.

Therefore, I am returning the money to the taxpayers as a donation to the city’s election fund. I encourage all of the candidates running in this special election to do the same.

Further to this refund, I pledge to return any salary I would receive should I be elected. This will ensure more funds can go to city departments where it can be put to work.

True public service should not have to be paid.

ROBBY HILL

Florence