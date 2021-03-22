 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s accomplishments
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s accomplishments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump left the White House amid scandal and chaos. Yet, let us never forget his accomplishments.

For example, before the pandemic, Trump’s policies gave rise to the lowest unemployment for people of color since the 1990s. Also, the lowest-paid Americans enjoyed a 4.5% income boost under Trump’s economic policies before the pandemic. We also must realize that every social class gained economically during the Trump years.

Trump’s insistence on China participating in fair trade aided the American worker by allowing American companies to  have access to Chinese markets.

American companies brought back more than a trillion of dollars because of decreases in regulations and taxes, which was beneficial to the American worker, because companies will have additional money to hire, train and compensate new and old employees.

Trump led the charge for fixing a broken V.A. system. His efforts were instrumental in getting better benefits for veterans.

The stock market went to higher heights under Trump’s leadership.

Trump aided health care consumers by allowing drug imports from Canada to come to the United States, which aided patients with lower health care costs.

His tax cuts included the Opportunity Zone Incentives, which promoted private investment in low-income communities. The concept brought $75 billion in investment in economically distressed communities.

He did some positive things for America.

KEVIN CRAWFORD

Marion

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A call for clean air

We need to be building back equitably and sustainably! However, our elected Florence County Council members are supporting an extractive, polluting and jobless industry here in South Carolina. Is this the future South Carolina that you want to live in?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert