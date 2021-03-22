LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s accomplishments

Donald Trump left the White House amid scandal and chaos. Yet, let us never forget his accomplishments.

For example, before the pandemic, Trump’s policies gave rise to the lowest unemployment for people of color since the 1990s. Also, the lowest-paid Americans enjoyed a 4.5% income boost under Trump’s economic policies before the pandemic. We also must realize that every social class gained economically during the Trump years.

Trump’s insistence on China participating in fair trade aided the American worker by allowing American companies to have access to Chinese markets.

American companies brought back more than a trillion of dollars because of decreases in regulations and taxes, which was beneficial to the American worker, because companies will have additional money to hire, train and compensate new and old employees.

Trump led the charge for fixing a broken V.A. system. His efforts were instrumental in getting better benefits for veterans.

The stock market went to higher heights under Trump’s leadership.

Trump aided health care consumers by allowing drug imports from Canada to come to the United States, which aided patients with lower health care costs.