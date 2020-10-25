LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump vs. Biden: What a choice!

It is daunting to see that America’s citizens have such a poor choice of candidates for President.

On one side, we have a demented Joe Biden who in 47 years has accomplished almost nothing and flipflopped on almost everything.

On the other side, we have an unstable Donald Trump who is self-absorbed, shows no humility or empathy and demeans the integrity of anyone who disagrees with him.

Both candidates constantly speak mistruths and have corrupt backgrounds.

Love them or hate them, their election comes down to swing states that will make the difference. Consider who has the advantages:

Media coverage: Ten biased TV and print media outlets far outnumber Fox News in persuading the public. The billions spent by George Soros didn’t hurt either.

Advantage: Biden.

DNC/GOP party platforms: The Sanders/Harris radical Manifesto is the DNC platform, which is tucked away while Biden runs as a moderate candidate. If he wins, expect the leftist playbook to surface with government control of citizens’ lives. Trump’s platform advocates a freer economic system, open choices of health care, more concessions from China, etc.