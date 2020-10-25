LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump vs. Biden: What a choice!

It is daunting to see that America’s citizens have such a poor choice of candidates for President.
On one side, we have a demented Joe Biden who in 47 years has accomplished almost nothing and flipflopped on almost everything.
On the other side, we have an unstable Donald Trump who is self-absorbed, shows no humility or empathy and demeans the integrity of anyone who disagrees with him.
Both candidates constantly speak mistruths and have corrupt backgrounds.
Love them or hate them, their election comes down to swing states that will make the difference. Consider who has the advantages:
Media coverage: Ten biased TV and print media outlets far outnumber Fox News in persuading the public. The billions spent by George Soros didn’t hurt either.
Advantage: Biden.
DNC/GOP party platforms: The Sanders/Harris radical Manifesto is the DNC platform, which is tucked away while Biden runs as a moderate candidate. If he wins, expect the leftist playbook to surface with government control of citizens’ lives. Trump’s platform advocates a freer economic system, open choices of health care, more concessions from China, etc.
Advantage: Trump.
Likeability: Trump has not articulated his policies convincingly, and his natural ability to irritate the hell out of everyone within hearing/twitter distance has overshadowed his good programs. Biden has positioned himself in the role of the inoffensive candidate and has become more personally appealing to voters.
Advantage: Biden.
Electoral College votes: Trump beat Hillary by only a combined 77,000 vote differential in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Those 46 electoral votes will be easy to flip due to the defection of suburban women and senior citizens. The Democratic House victories in 2018 are an indication of what can happen in November. Early voting favors the Democrats.
Advantage: Biden.
Closet Trump supporters: Trump’s best chances lie with a massive turnout of grassroots voters who want less mayhem in the streets, a strong economy and minimal control of their lives. This demographic could swing the election.
Advantage: Trump.
If Trump loses, it will be because he blew a winnable hand, but the greatest disaster would be for a Trump defeat to create the loss of a GOP Senate, and the Sanders Manifesto changes America into a debt-ridden socialist state.
People ask: “How can you possibly vote for Donald Trump?”
I’m not voting for Trump, the person.
I am voting for my constitutional freedom of speech, better respect of law enforcement and stronger immigration laws.
I am voting for more tolerance of religion.
I am voting for the future freedom of my children and grandchildren.
CARROLL PLAYER
Florence
