LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Two House of Hope supporters will be sorely missed

Florence recently lost two stalwarts of the community, one well known on these pages, the other somewhat under the radar. Both will be sorely missed.

Fred DuBard and Tom Kellam both left their mark on Florence. Interestingly, both were longtime supporters of House of Hope of the Pee Dee. Dubard was a financial supporter of House of Hope, helping it maintain stability over the past three decades. Kellam was a board member for a number of the early years and also served as board chairman.

While we will greatly miss both of these fine citizens, we celebrate their extraordinary contributions to the community and to the House of Hope.

KEN CHARLES

House of Hope