 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Two House of Hope supporters will be sorely missed
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Two House of Hope supporters will be sorely missed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Florence recently lost two stalwarts of the community, one well known on these pages, the other somewhat under the radar. Both will be sorely missed.

Fred DuBard and Tom Kellam both left their mark on Florence. Interestingly, both were longtime supporters of House of Hope of the Pee Dee. Dubard was a financial supporter of House of Hope, helping it maintain stability over the past three decades. Kellam was a board member for a number of the early years and also served as board chairman.

While we will greatly miss both of these fine citizens, we celebrate their extraordinary contributions to the community and to the House of Hope.

KEN CHARLES

House of Hope

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A vote for Robby Hill

I’ve known Robby Hill and his family for over 20 years. It has been a joy to watch him develop a thriving business right here in Florence, to see him serve on the Florence City Council and to serve with him on community projects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert