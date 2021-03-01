LETTER TO THE EDITOR: US Postal Service in need of extensive overhaul

The USPS is one position from the bottom in respected occupations: the bottom being politicians at the federal level.

Both are occupations where the entry level pay is outstanding. Pay raises come primarily from longevity, not how well a job you do. Keeping your job does not depend on how well your company does, but on whether your health will allow you to do your job. For most, you can be dying and still get paid.

No one can remember the last time the USPS made money, much less even managed to break even. It is odd to me that ANY employee can be paid so well working for an organization that actually is NOT expected to make a profit!

Not only do USPS workers get paid extremely well, their benefits package blows away those folks who work for companies who have to actually make a profit to survive.

Yet they are the most smug, self-serving, least polite, anti-service friendly group of workers I know! Well, maybe not ALWAYS, but certainly a heck of a lot of the time.