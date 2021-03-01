LETTER TO THE EDITOR: US Postal Service in need of extensive overhaul

The USPS is one position from the bottom in respected occupations: the bottom being politicians at the federal level.
Both are occupations where the entry level pay is outstanding. Pay raises come primarily from longevity, not how well a job you do. Keeping your job does not depend on how well your company does, but on whether your health will allow you to do your job. For most, you can be dying and still get paid.
No one can remember the last time the USPS made money, much less even managed to break even. It is odd to me that ANY employee can be paid so well working for an organization that actually is NOT expected to make a profit!
Not only do USPS workers get paid extremely well, their benefits package blows away those folks who work for companies who have to actually make a profit to survive.
Yet they are the most smug, self-serving, least polite, anti-service friendly group of workers I know! Well, maybe not ALWAYS, but certainly a heck of a lot of the time.
If I have to go the post office, I get nauseated. I know there will be long lines. I know the lines are caused because the employees know they're going to get paid whether they hustle and work the lines down, or just sit on their keister somewhere out of sight! How many times have I gone to the post office and the lines were long and there were two, maybe three windows there for service, but only one was open with a well-paid body, fumbling along till closing time.
Last week ripped it for me. I asked someone to go inside to buy one book of stamps. My friend asked for one book and gave her a $20 bill. Instead of quickly providing a requested service, she said: "You know, for $2 more, you can get two books." She made it sound like some kind of special, so my friend said, "OK." This Postal Employee CONNED me out of $12! Sure, I got the stamps, but the whole point here is: My friend was deceived into thinking he was getting a sweet deal for me! I didn't WANT two books!
And that post office on 2nd Loop is THE worst. They’re telling customers that a side door is out of service. Postal customers use this door to get to their mail boxes. This door has been "broken" now for over a month. A regular business with a broken door could have had it fixed in a matter of hours! The real truth is that the postmaster there heard customers were coming in that side door WITHOUT THEIR MASKS ON! OH, HEAVEN FORBID! That's why the door was "locked."
I say go back to the Pony Express, or maybe ole Jim Hardee can get Wells Fargo to start up the coach line again. Lord knows, anything is better than having to deal with the USPS!
JAMES K. WARD
Effingham