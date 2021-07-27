LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccination sites, times aren’t convenient

In recent months, Florence has stressed how important it is that all citizens get vaccinated against COVID-19. Visit the websites of local pharmacies and hospitals and you will see scrolling banners and bold-faced links to information on how to get tested and where to get vaccinated.

However, if you click on the links, many will say the vaccination is not available at this location with no specific date for services to return. For those whose services are up and running, like McLeod hospital, the vaccines are being offered at a location that is half a mile away from the closest public bus stop and hard to access unless you have a car.

This is the same for the public testing site near the airport. If you don’t have a car, it’s pretty hard to access.

Most vaccination sites close at 5 p.m. and are difficult to access if you have a day job. The PDRTA pulls out for its last run at 5 p.m.

If Florence is serious about getting citizens vaccinated, the city and its partners, as well as private providers, are going to have to step up the effort to make vaccination sites more accessible and at times that are more reasonable.

ASHER PILS

Florence