 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine distribution unfair
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine distribution unfair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The distribution of the coronavirus vaccine has been confusing to individuals trying to schedule an appointment.

I signed up for the vaccine and received an appointment six weeks out. Then a week later MUSC announced a drive-thru at the Florence Center. By the time it was reported by SCNow.com, all appointments were filled!

Now I have another month to wait. Why did MUSC not contact scheduled individuals and move them up?

All I hear when I ask is, “Oh, I have a friend or relative at MUSC and they called me before it was announced.” I guess the information was old news by the time it was published.

I found a person who was scheduled by an employee. I assume she went Monday after a three-day wait. I still have four more weeks to wait.

I am glad for the individuals who got the vaccine and were lucky to skip the long wait.

M.C. THOMAS

Florence

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A vote for Robby Hill

I’ve known Robby Hill and his family for over 20 years. It has been a joy to watch him develop a thriving business right here in Florence, to see him serve on the Florence City Council and to serve with him on community projects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert