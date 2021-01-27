LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine distribution unfair

The distribution of the coronavirus vaccine has been confusing to individuals trying to schedule an appointment.

I signed up for the vaccine and received an appointment six weeks out. Then a week later MUSC announced a drive-thru at the Florence Center. By the time it was reported by SCNow.com, all appointments were filled!

Now I have another month to wait. Why did MUSC not contact scheduled individuals and move them up?

All I hear when I ask is, “Oh, I have a friend or relative at MUSC and they called me before it was announced.” I guess the information was old news by the time it was published.

I found a person who was scheduled by an employee. I assume she went Monday after a three-day wait. I still have four more weeks to wait.

I am glad for the individuals who got the vaccine and were lucky to skip the long wait.

M.C. THOMAS

Florence