LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Violent crime in Florence is being addressed

The police department’s Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations (narcotics, gangs and vice) units work closely with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force to identify and monitor gang members and drug offenders in an effort to track down and prosecute violent offenders.

The police chief attends a monthly meeting with Pee Dee Mental Health as part of a mental health law enforcement advisory council. Pee Dee Mental Health has a Community Crisis Response and Intervention (CCRI) team in place that assists officers when they are dealing with a person suffering from a mental health crisis.

We encourage residents to request assistance from available community resources to address mental health care concerns for a family member or friend. The Pee Dee Mental Health Community Crisis Response and Intervention (CCRI) team (843-317-4073) is available to assist in this capacity, as is the South Carolina Mental Health Mobile Crisis Program (833-364-2274).

With COVID-19 restrictions slowly lifting, the police department is also working toward resuming in-person neighborhood and business crime watch association meetings over the next several months. These associations are vital partnerships between the police and the community for the purpose of proactively addressing criminal activity concerns.