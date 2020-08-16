LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for Buddy Brand

We write here in support of the candidacy of our friend and colleague, Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, II, for election to Florence County Council District 8.
Buddy is well known to this community, having served for the past 15 years on the Florence City Council and for the past ten years as mayor pro tempore. On the city council, Buddy has focused on matters of finance and economic development. The city has benefited enormously from his expertise and prudence in those fields, as demonstrated by the hundreds of millions of dollars of economic development that have occurred in the city during his time on the council, all while the city has maintained an AA credit rating from Standard and Poor’s, along with the lowest effective property tax rate in the state.
Those credentials alone are more than enough to commend the mayor pro tempore to voters for a seat on county council. To stop there, however, would drastically understate Buddy’s true role as a leader in this community. Simply put, whether in the fields of business or government, Buddy is well known, respected and trusted by every leader of substance in this community. Those relationships have allowed Buddy to play a critical role in the coalition that has produced an historical level of growth and improvement in this county over the past decade.
While we regret the city’s loss of Buddy on the city council, we know that, on the county council, Buddy will make that coalition broader and stronger and even more successful in the future.
Therefore, we urge voters to cast their ballot for Buddy Brand on Tuesday.
FMU PRESIDENT FRED CARTER
FLORENCE MAYOR STEPHEN WUKELA
JAMES BROWN
TIM NORWOOD
CHRIS SCOTT
