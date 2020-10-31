 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for less taxes, jobs and law and order

The Trump tax cuts, like those of Ronald Reagan, brought about significant economic growth and reduced unemployment to all-time lows in the African American community.

Joe Biden voted to originally tax social security in 1983 and voted to raise it to 85% in 1993. If he is elected president, there will be more taxes to come, including on your 401k and IRA. The most effective economic policy keeps as much money as possible in the hands of consumers and business owners. Biden will deliver the opposite.

Law and order are important. The Republican candidate for mayor in Miami has said that minorities want to feel safe and believe that they can invest in small businesses that will be protected. Yet Democrats, led by VP candidate Kamala Harris, support Black Lives Matter, which stands for riots to bring about change, including defunding police departments. She has said repeatedly that riots should continue well after the election. The Democratic mayor of Portland called them block parties. Tell that to the hundreds of minority business owners in large cities throughout our country that were destroyed by BLM.

As my friend Susan Kirby has written twice before, please think about these issues when you cast your ballot. Do not let the President’s arrogance prevent you from voting for less taxes, lower unemployment and law and order.

MITCH HOUSE

Florence

