LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote with a conscience

I am responding to a letter titled "Christ or Chaos." I thought it was about what Christ would convey about our actions. Instead it was a scathing condemnation of Democrats.
The letter inferred that Democrats are not good people and their agenda is to destroy democracy. Since Christ was brought into the discussion and used to make a point that if you are voting for Trump it's a vote for Christ and if not you are voting for Chaos, I would like to compare Christ's ideology.
His constant teaching was to care for one another. He didn't care about wealth. He told parables of the Good Samaritan, the widow giving all she had for the orphans and poor, not to be polluted by the world. He sounds like his ideas are in line with social ideas. Not Socialist Communist ideas but helping the people.
I know that many Christians will vote for the person that has Christ-like qualities, such as integrity, honesty, moral character, humility and care for others before himself. That does not describe the present president.
I will be voting for someone also who wants equal rights, affordable health care and doesn't allow discrimination against people who might be different than you.
Lastly, please check snopes.com, Askfactcheck or any reputable fact checking site that is NOT biased. The social media is loaded with conspiracy sites and downright lies. Usually if you check where the video or information came from, you will see they usually are not what they seem to be.
If you really care about the truth, take the time to check the facts!
FRAN HEAVILIN
Hartsville