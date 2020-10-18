 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote yes to keep the penny

A recent letter to the editor by Jill Lewis, chairman of the board of Florence County Progress, highlighted the millions of dollars in countywide improvements funded over the past 14 years through Florence County’s penny sales tax. Ballots for the November election – already going out to voters around the county – detail a long list of important projects our county can fund if we choose on Nov. 3 to keep the penny for an additional seven years.

We should vote yes.

Improvements funded by the penny will be felt in cities and towns in every corner of the county. On a countywide basis, keeping the penny would fund more than $23 million in improvements in public safety, upgrading both sheriff department facilities and fire and EMS stations.

Road infrastructure and other improvements are planned for every council district in the county. Municipalities, small and large, would also receive significant, much-needed funding for water and sewer projects, road improvements and expansion of recreation facilities.

All of these advancements are essential to Florence County’s ability to attract new businesses, grow existing businesses, create new jobs and improve quality of life for all of us who live here.

As former mayor of the City of Florence and a continued supporter of economic development in our county, I’ve seen the many ways in which the Penny Sales Tax has propelled us toward greater prosperity and a vastly enhanced quality of life.

I strongly support continuing this investment in our county and our people, and I urge the voters of Florence County to join me in voting yes to this referendum on Nov. 3.

ROCKY PEARCE

Florence

