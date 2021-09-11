LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘We are back and better than ever!’

In 2001, I was living in White Plains, New York. My husband and I relocated to Florence in 2006. We were both retired, and on that tragic morning we were having breakfast.

I was eating at the kitchen table and watching TV – channel 4CNBC, and my husband was eating his breakfast in the den and watching TV also. All of a sudden a “Breaking News Flash” came on TV saying that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I yelled (actually) to my husband to turn to Channel 4, that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I jumped up from the table to go to the den, still watching and listening to the TV.

I stopped in the hall still watching the TV, and at that very moment, the entire building fell to the ground. Tears were flowing and I was nervous wreck. Then came worse news about the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. My husband and I were totally devastated. How-why could something like this happen?

We watched as hundreds of people were running for their lives, the ash and debris everywhere amidst a cloud of death filling the sky.

I will always remember that day and days after as New Yorkers and the USA started to rebound. Having lived in NYC for more than 50 years, it was a heartbreaking sight.