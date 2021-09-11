 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must never forget
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must never forget

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Like most husbands, I sometimes had a problem with remembering my wife's birthday. This particular year, I remembered.

Being a service engineer and it was a Tuesday, my job required me to go to Plymouth, North Carolina. I got up at 4 a.m. to be on the road by 5. I was a little early leaving, so I planned to be there a little after 8 and finish my work in a few hours and get back to Florence in plenty of time to take my wife to dinner for her birthday.

She had told me the evening before that her best friend was coming over to take her to lunch. I arrived in Plymouth on time. As I carried my equipment in to the control room, I noticed everyone watching a TV.

After I greeted everyone, they said did you see what just happened? A plane just flew in to the World Trade Center. I immediately thought a private plane must have done that, as it has happened before to the Empire State building. But I looked in disbelief as I saw that huge gaping hole and the fire raging.

As we watched, to our horror another plane went into the other World Trade Center building. We then knew this was no accident.

We were mesmerized as we were informed of the Pentagon plane and the one in Pennsylvania on which the passengers sacrificed themselves to save others. Needless to say, I was very late leaving.

I called my wife when I got back on the road to inform her of my arrival time, and she was crying, as nothing had gone right all day. No lunch, and we canceled dinner until a better day.

Needless to say I never had a problem remembering her birthday anymore. Though we are not married anymore (she traded me in for a newer model), I still text her on her birthday.

We must never forget that day and be diligent so as to not let it happen again.

ED LITTERAL

Effingham

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about us?

One of every seven people in Florence is a senior citizen. One of every five of those live below the poverty level. Half of them struggle to survive on less than $10,000 per year. Seventy percent have to live with family, others or go homeless.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t rename Fort Lee

For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of social studies standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America’s top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert