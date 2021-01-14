LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need full force of swift and certain public justice

On Jan. 6, the sitting president, Donald Trump, supported by a handful of Congresspeople and television personalities, incited a riot that was aimed at overthrowing a legitimate Democratic election and in so doing participated in the deaths of five people. This is a fact, not an opinion.

The only question now is what will be done about it. Some people support removing the sitting president immediately, and some urge caution and prefer that nothing provocative be done so that we might pass out of this time as quietly and gently as possible.

Rightly, they worry that those who, with the encouragement of the president and his band of hopefuls, perpetrated this insurrection and most of the domestic terrorism of the last few years would see this as a cause for revolt setting off yet more tragedy. It’s a reasonable position, but we remember the Brooks-Sumner affair and know that this sedition will be a battle cry tomorrow whatever we do today.

If we do nothing, it will be a triumphant cry that inspires further terrorism with the reasonable expectation of no consequences. Parents know that this expectation always breeds more bad behavior.