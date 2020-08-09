LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need good decisions about and from the PSC

Time is fast approaching when our legislators will appoint four members to fill positions on the Public Service Commission. It is imperative that our legislators be diligent in their duties to their constituents in assuring each of us that their decision will convey confidence and that the candidates will serve “all” of the citizens of our state.
Members of the commission must be transparent and honest in their deliberation of the facts of the business presented before them. Decisions handed down must be based on sound business principles, hard facts and good science, if South Carolina is to have a progressive and productive future.
The actions of the new commission will have a daily impact on the quality of our lives. Their decisions will determine the quality of our air and the cost of our energy. They will determine the size of our ash dumps and the quality of our water. They will determine the size of the spent-fuel deposits and the future of solar energy.
I am hopeful we will avoid some of the well-known pitfalls of the past and can look forward to a future of clean air, clean water, a reliable power grid, clean renewable energy and fair competition.
We will all benefit, because we will all have a better South Carolina.
JERRY E. PAIT
Hartsville