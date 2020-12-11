 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need more biopharmaceutical innovation
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need more biopharmaceutical innovation

As we experience an increase nationwide in COVID-19 cases, the need for a renewed focus on innovation has become increasingly clear. Drug makers and manufacturers need the ability to create new medicines, treatments and cures quickly with the support of Congress – both to assist with COVID-19 and other life-altering diseases.

My husband was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis, and at the time, we were told that there were no available treatments to assist with his care. Fortunately, over time, we were able to identify a drug therapy that has slowed the rate of his lung disease; if not for advancements in biopharmaceutical research, we may still be waiting.

I am grateful for the treatment we found for my husband, and I know many other families have similar stories of success due to biopharmaceutical innovation. We should applaud the companies doing this research and encourage our elected leaders to empower the biopharmaceutical industry to do more. The health and safety of all of our lives depends on it.

MAY SPEARMAN

Lane

