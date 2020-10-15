LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about us?

Some songs leave a lasting impression. "What about us?" is one of those. I cannot watch the news without being reminded of the words in that song. The burning, looting and inhumane actions happening today are sad. It is undeniable that there are two kinds of protests: those that are peaceful and those that are violent. When the first act of violence occurs, peaceful protesters should leave. There are too many opportunities for a peaceful protest to remain as part of a riot.
A Black woman stood in front of her business that was burned to the ground in Minneapolis. What about her? She and 1,500 business owners and their families saw their life's work and dreams taken away. Many will never be able to come back. A 77-year-old man was killed while trying to protect his business. A woman held her limp, lifeless 8-year-old girl in her arms. The father of a child killed in the park stood crying and asking "Why?" Why? Sixteen children have been killed. What about them?
Innocent cops are targeted for the deeds of a few. Most cops spend days and nights saving women from battered situations, risking their lives by pulling someone out of a burning car, protecting neighborhoods and the elderly, and everything from helping a kid save his puppy to reviving a drowning child. Yet, they are subject to getting shot in the head for asking for drivers license and ID, trying to serve a warrant or calm a domestic dispute. What about them? I saw a girl standing nose to nose with a Black cop shouting racial slurs and spitting in his face. An innocent mother of two was gunned down in her car. Officers that have done nothing against blacks have been ambushed, beaten, and killed. What about them?
Black Lives Matter proponents need to look deeply into the movement. The cause is good. The violence and meanness are not. No white people that I know of consider themselves superior to blacks or have any desire to see others oppressed. Racial tensions surface where they did not exist. Division is being created, not eliminated.
Having been born in 1938, I have seen oppression from both sides. I sent a survey to 100 peers of my generation. Not a single one of them had ever harmed, held ill will or felt superior to anyone because of race. Many hesitate to open the door, not knowing who is on the other side. Halloween trick-or-treat fun has diminished for the same reason.
Even those who never liked the idea of a gun in the house find it necessary to buy arms. We grew up in a safe and peaceful environment. We could walk all over town at the age of 8 without fear. Our doors were always open. Cars were unlocked. We can see the trend against being white. We have reason to be apprehensive. I speak for all who have never done anything racist.
What about us? What about us? What about us?
JIM HARRIS
Florence
