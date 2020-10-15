LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about us?

Some songs leave a lasting impression. "What about us?" is one of those. I cannot watch the news without being reminded of the words in that song. The burning, looting and inhumane actions happening today are sad. It is undeniable that there are two kinds of protests: those that are peaceful and those that are violent. When the first act of violence occurs, peaceful protesters should leave. There are too many opportunities for a peaceful protest to remain as part of a riot.

A Black woman stood in front of her business that was burned to the ground in Minneapolis. What about her? She and 1,500 business owners and their families saw their life's work and dreams taken away. Many will never be able to come back. A 77-year-old man was killed while trying to protect his business. A woman held her limp, lifeless 8-year-old girl in her arms. The father of a child killed in the park stood crying and asking "Why?" Why? Sixteen children have been killed. What about them?