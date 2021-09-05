LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about us?

What about us?

One of every seven people in Florence is a senior citizen. One of every five of those live below the poverty level. Half of them struggle to survive on less than $10,000 per year. Seventy percent have to live with family, others or go homeless.

That number goes up every time real estate taxes are increased. They can no longer pay the increased rent or taxes on their home.

The government turns a blind eye to seniors when dishing out compassion. The Biden administration is now giving a couple making $10,000 per month an extra child credit of $10,800 per year for having three small children, as if they need it, while turning its back on the widow two blocks away who struggles on $794 per month. Biden gave an extra $2,580 per month that was continued at $1,280 every month to the unemployed when they already receive more compensation than the senior next door.

Most young people think we pay for Medicare out of our paychecks during the decades we work, and seniors’ bills will be paid for after retirement. False. You keep on paying.