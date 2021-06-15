LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What are the odds?

What are the odds?
What are the odds of the South Carolina legislature being capable of passing some meaningful protective gun legislation for “all” of this state’s citizens?
Your odds of dying from No. 1 heart is disease is 1 in 6.
No. 2 cancer: 1 in 7.
No. 5 suicide: 1 in 88.
No. 6 opioid overdose: 1 in 92.
No. 8 auto crash: 1 in 107.
No. 9 gun assault: 1 in 289.
A far-fetched uncommon ridiculous “food-for-thought” idea is guns may be best utilized for shooting the … out of the contents of our pantries, freezers and refrigerators.
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence