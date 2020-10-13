LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What if Obama mishandled the pandemic?

I just wonder, are the Trump supporters STILL in support of him?

Since a lot of Trump supporters I know or have had some interaction with have tended to LOVE to talk about Barack Obama and just how SO very messed up he is/was and will forever be, I'd really like HONEST thoughts on if Barack Obama handled the current pandemic the way this current president isn't handling it – really, what would you say? How would you feel?

What would you REALLY, honestly think if it was Barack Obama behaving the way the 45th president is behaving – specifically regarding this pandemic? You KNOW you would NOT put up with it, so why do you with this guy? What's the difference? Could it be skin color?

Oh, and for every one of you who feels, thinks, believes your rights are being violated because you were asked to wear a mask, first off, how selfishly ridiculous! But am I the only one who realizes if you had just put the thing on, the virus could have/would have been squelched months ago and your economy would have returned to some bit of normalcy by now!

But let's do the comparison thing again. If you replace the word COVID with the word AIDS, would you be so cavalier about (not) protecting yourself? It's the same thing! Deadly virus = protect yourself, protect your fellow American.