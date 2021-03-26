 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is wisdom?

What is wisdom?

Wisdom means to act prudently with care. With wisdom, you gain sense and intelligence.

We need an introduction to meet wisdom, which is guidance from the Lord. Is it not wisdom for God to set you apart to listen to him and not meddle with fools? Only fools do not keep silent.

If you truly have wisdom, you understand and appreciate silence. When you have wisdom, you act accordingly.

Wisdom is worth more than fine diamonds. If you have wisdom, you can get fine diamonds. Be distinctive, I hear the Lord say. Occupy your time that is wisdom.

Separation is the key to great wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Know who you are and what you are standing for.

Wisdom is time, so elevate your minds. Be predominant over your estates. People that have wisdom divide their time, because time is genuine and inevitable.

Time states who and what you are and what you are about. So know your values, because wisdom shapes your values.

LATASHA FLETCHER and VAUGHN TROLLI

Latta

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

