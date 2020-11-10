LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What’s up with Florence One Schools’ medical advisory team?

Several months ago, when the schools were closed, I heard Florence One Schools had a medical advisory team to ensure use of best medical practices. I am a retired pediatrician, and I reached out to the Superintendent: Could I be a part of that team?

He apparently forwarded my name to Nurse Holzbach, who emailed me and seemed pleased I was joining the team. Unfortunately, I could not attend the next meeting, but I asked for a copy of past agendas, minutes and meeting schedule.

I received no agendas or minutes and was not notified of any further meetings. I talked to a Florence One school board member, and they knew nothing about the team, if they were meeting or any recommendations. The board member asked the administration for details and was told he would get the information “soon.”

Months later, I asked again, and the board still did not know if the team was meeting or any recommendations, but the administration did release the names. The team is led by Superintendent Richard O’Malley, who, to my knowledge, has never claimed to practice medicine. There is a hospital administrator and three registered nurses who, to my knowledge, have never claimed to practice medicine.