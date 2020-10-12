LETTER TO THE EDITOR: When no one is looking

I don’t remember the particular event, circumstances, exact day or year that I met Bryan Braddock. It was at least five years ago. Some people might say that it was a chance meeting, but I know that it was a divine appointment. What I do remember was a welcoming smile and an open heart. I could immediately sense his sincerely and desire to help people.

A divine appointment has grown into a friendship and collaborative effort to serve people in need.

The Evangelim Ministry team serves meals to the homeless on Sunday mornings.

The Evangelim Ministry team leaders realized that for the Sunday morning message, several of the people didn’t have Bibles.

This need initiated my first call to Bryan. We informed Bryan that we need Bibles for the people we are serving. The Bible says that “man cannot live on bread alone.” Bryan was quick to respond, and the following Sunday he brought not only Bibles but also brought reading glasses, to help them read the word of God with clarity.

Bryan spoke words of hope and faith, but most of all he said you must believe in God and yourself. He also spoke words of encouragement to the people of God on scheduled Sundays at The Evangelim Ministry Services, locate at the SHERC center.