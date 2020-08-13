LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where is all this voter fraud?

On Sunday, we were granted the privilege of Hans A. von Spakovsky’s wisdom, a Heritage Foundation lawyer who wrote, “The risks of mail-in voting.” Why should we listen to him? His bio says he “is an authority on a wide range of issues – including civil rights, civil justice, the First Amendment, immigration, the rule of law, government reform.” And before that, he was a corporate attorney for the insurance industry, which made him an expert on all those topics and now elections?
Let’s see what he has to say: When President Donald Trump asked if we should delay the election, Spakovsky defended the action. The president was merely asking a question, about breaking the law, to get reelected. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is not doing well in the polls. Can he break the law to get reelected, too?
Spakovsky said he voted safely in a recent town council election. I’m happy he didn’t get sick, but his luck proves he was lucky, not safe.
He said, even during this pandemic, it would be a mistake to go to all-mail voting, except that’s not what everyone is suggesting. If Trump, Pence and Barr can vote by mail; if my census form, tax returns and tax refund can go by mail, then my ballot can go by mail right next to Trump’s.
Many people scream, “Voter fraud!” According to Spakovsky’s own Heritage Foundation, there has been one documented case of voter fraud in South Carolina, in 2008, and the man was convicted. The system worked as intended. If we need all of these new voting laws, rules and restrictions to solve the problem, why can’t Spakovsky find the problem? It’s almost like the politicians had another reason to tailor the solutions to disproportionately affect targeted groups of voters. Maybe that’s why many of these laws have been overturned or are not in effect pending litigation.
He said, “Does anyone really think the Postal Service will be able to suddenly handle 260 million pieces of additional mail?” Yes, because last year they handled 142.57 billion pieces of mail (USPS.gov). They can handle another 0.2%, because these dedicated professionals will let neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stay them from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. That is, of course, if Trump’s postmaster general stops playing politics and executive/legislative branches stop gutting one of the best bargains in America.
Or maybe you’d like to pay UPS $8.25 to deliver a letter.
CHARLES TRANT
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!