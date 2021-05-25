LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who needs a medical license?

Imagine you need dental care. You call a dental practice, and the scheduler chooses a friendly young provider whose advertised specialty is family dentistry. He has no dental degree, but is that relevant?
Imagine you need home nursing care. You call a nursing agency, and the scheduler chooses a pleasant young provider whose advertised specialty is family nursing. He has no nursing degree, but is that pertinent?
Imagine you need medical care, so you call a family medicine practice. The scheduler chooses a delightful young provider whose advertised specialty is family medicine, but no medical degree. Are diplomas really necessary?
Yes. These businesses are advertising the services of a dentist, nurse and physician.
I checked the major medical systems across the state and found none advertising non-dentist or non-nurse employees by their expertise in family dentistry, critical care nursing, etc. They do, however, advertise non-physician employees by their expertise in family medicine, critical care medicine, pediatric neurosurgery and more.
Go to the websites. Click on “Find a doctor” or “Find a physician.” Type in family medicine and notice all of the employees listed with “Specialties: family medicine” who are happy to charge for the advertised medical advice on your diabetes, hypertension, etc. Notice how many are not doctors and how few doctors are physicians.
I might be looking at this all wrong. If employees no longer need a medical license to practice the designated medical specialty, why do other employees face termination and prosecution if they practice the same advertised specialty – on the same patient – without a valid medical license?
CHARLES TRANT
Florence