LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who needs a medical license?

Imagine you need dental care. You call a dental practice, and the scheduler chooses a friendly young provider whose advertised specialty is family dentistry. He has no dental degree, but is that relevant?

Imagine you need home nursing care. You call a nursing agency, and the scheduler chooses a pleasant young provider whose advertised specialty is family nursing. He has no nursing degree, but is that pertinent?

Imagine you need medical care, so you call a family medicine practice. The scheduler chooses a delightful young provider whose advertised specialty is family medicine, but no medical degree. Are diplomas really necessary?

Yes. These businesses are advertising the services of a dentist, nurse and physician.

I checked the major medical systems across the state and found none advertising non-dentist or non-nurse employees by their expertise in family dentistry, critical care nursing, etc. They do, however, advertise non-physician employees by their expertise in family medicine, critical care medicine, pediatric neurosurgery and more.