LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why don’t we stand up for Jesus?

Why don’t we stand up for Jesus?

Peter declared to Jesus, “Even if I have to die with you I will never disown you” (Matthew 26:35). And then Peter blatantly denied even knowing Jesus (Matthew 26:69-75).

We have done the same:

We did not stand up for God when prayer was taken out of schools.

We did not stand up for God when his commandments and prayers were taken out of public places.

We do not honor God with the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

We do not seem to care that Jesus commanded us to The Great Commission (Matthew 28:18-20).

There are so many lost people in the world. We turn our backs.

I’m sure when we get or hope to get to those “heavenly gates,” God will ask,” Why were you ashamed of me?” If anyone is ashamed of me and my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when He comes back in his Father’s Glory (Mark 8:38).

Why don’t we stand up for Jesus? He gave his life for all of us then, now and generations to come, and we turn our backs.